UFC Fight Night 141: Blaydes vs. Ngannou 2 Results - Preliminary Card

UFC Fight Night Beijing On-Sale Press Conference And Athlete Tour

For the second time in their 25 year history, UFC stopped off in China for UFC Fight Night.

This time, taking place in Beijing, the card was stacked with local Chinese talent most of whom made their UFC debut on previous occasions when UFC made the journey out to Asia.

There were a couple of huge fights on offer, however, with the card being headlined by the likes of Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou in what was their long-awaited rematch.

This time, Blaydes was in a much better condition than he had been last time when the two faced each other in a fight. On that occasion, Ngannou had come out on top, but this time the odds were considerably different.

In the Undercard, other than a couple of fights, each of the fights involved local Chinese talent. Of the fights of note, undefeated fighter, Lauren Mueller came in against Wu Yanan as a late replacement to fight her.

In this article, we will be talking about all the results from the Preliminary Card from the night.

#1 Louis Smolka vs. Su Mudaerji

Louis Smolka made short work of his opponent

In the first fight of the night, Louis Smolka took on Sumudaerji in what was considered to be an uneven bout.

With Smolka going into it as the odds-on favourite, it was only a while into the first round when he took his opponent down to the ground with his relentless offence.

He managed to find the back of Mudaerji and almost choked him out but instead battered him with punches relentlessly to close of the first round.

The second round was relatively an open and shut case for Smolka. The two fighters go ground again, and yet again, Smolka managed to get the advantage.

After a bit of struggle, it looked like Mudaerji would be able to get away with it, but instead, Smolka cinched in the Armbar and Mudaerji had to tap out.

Results: Louis Smolka vs. Su Mudaerji via Submission (Armbar, 2nd Round, 2 minutes and 7 seconds)

