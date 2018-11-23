UFC Fight Night 141: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 44 // 23 Nov 2018, 16:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 141

UFC Fight Night 141: Blaydes vs. Ngannou 2 is an upcoming mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship that will be held on November 25, 2018 at Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China

The main event will feature a rematch between Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou. The two faced previously in April 2016 at UFC Fight Night: Rothwell vs. dos Santos, with Ngannou winning the fight via TKO stoppage at the conclusion of the second round.

Other major matches that will be taking place at the event include Alistair Overeem vs.Sergey Pavlovich, and Song Yadong vs.Vince Morales.

Below you will find the current match card for UFC Fight Night 141 2018 along with where to watch UFC Fight Night 141 2018, and other details about UFC Fight Night 141 live stream information:

UFC Fight Night 141 2018 Location and Date:

Location: Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China

Day and Date: Sunday, November 25, 2018

Time: 10PM ET(main card)

The current card for UFC Fight Night 141 2018 includes:

UFC Fight Night 141 main card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 a.m. ET)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Francis Ngannou

Alistair Overeem vs. Sergey Pavlovich

Li Jingliang vs. David Zawada

Vincent Morales vs. Song Yadong

UFC Fight Night 141 preliminary card (UFC Fight Pass, 3:15 a.m. ET)

Alex Morono vs. Song Kenan

Lauren Mueller vs. Wu Yanan

Rashad Coulter vs. Hu Yaozong

Jessica Aguilar vs. Weili Zhang

Martin Day vs. Liu Pingyuan

Syuri Kondo vs. Yan Xiaonan

Kevin Holland vs. John Phillips

Louis Smolka vs. Sumudaerji Sumudaerji

When and Where to watch UFC Fight Night 141:

The prelims on UFC Fight Pass kick off at 3:15 a.m. ET, and the four-fight main card streams on UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 a.m. ET.

How and Where to watch UFC Fight Night 141 2018 live In India

Channel: Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will be telecasting the pay-per-view live in India.

Day and Date: Sunday, 25th November 2018.

Start time: UFC Fight Night's main card begins at 5:00PM in India.

The show will also be available on Sony Liv App.