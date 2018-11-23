×
UFC Fight Night 141 Betting Odds: Blaydes vs. Ngannou 2

Ani Banerjee
ANALYST
Preview
23 Nov 2018

UFC Fight Night Blaydes v Ngannou 2: Ultimate Media Day
UFC Fight Night Blaydes v Ngannou 2: Ultimate Media Day

Now that UFC Fight Night 141 is almost here, the card has shaped up to have quite a few interesting matchups.

While the card is more focused on local talent performing, the main event and the co-main event both feature excellent bouts which have a lot of interest focused on them.

While the main event is between two former rivals in the shape of Curtis Blaydes and Francis Ngannou meeting for the second time in their careers, the co-main event features Alistair Overeem and the debutant, Sergey Pavlovich.

Lower down the card in the two other main card fights, Vince Morales is a late step-in replacement for Frankie Saenz who had to step away from the fight due to injury. The same counts for David Zawada who stepped in for Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos who had to pull out due to another injury.

In this article, we will be taking a look at the fights from both the Preliminary and the Main Card from the night. Thanks to Oddsshark for providing the betting odds and favourites for this card.

Before taking a more detailed look at the main card odds, we are going to look at all the odds and the favourites from the Undercard for UFC Beijing.

UFC Fight Night 141 - Preliminary Card

Welterweight - Kenan Song (-110) vs. Alex Morono (-110): Favourite -

Heavyweight - Hu Yaozong (+110) vs. Rashad Coulter (-138): Favourite -

Bantamweight - Liu Pingyuan (-250) vs. Martin Day (+200): Favourite - Liu Pingyuan

Middleweight - Kevin Holland (-450) vs. John Philips (+350): Favourite - Kevin Holland

Bantamweight - Louis Smolka (-220) vs. Sumudaerji Sumudaerji (+180): Favourite - Louis Smolka

Women's Flyweight - Wu Yanan (+300) vs. Lauren Mueller (-400): Favourite -

Women's Strawweight - Zhang Weili (-500) vs. Jessica Aguilar (+380): Favourite - Zhang Weili

Women's Strawweight - Yan Xiaonan (-450) vs. Syuri Kondo (+350): Favourite - Yan Xiaonan

With the Preliminary Card out of the way, let's take a look at the main card now.

