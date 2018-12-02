UFC Fight Night 142: Anthony Rocco Martin secures an impressive victory over Jake Matthews

Martin and Matthews put up an impressive show!

What's the story?

At tonight's UFC Fight Night 142, Anthony Rocco Martin came out victorious in a hard-fought split decision win over Jake Matthews.

In case you didn't know...

Having made his UFC debut in 2014 in a losing effort, Anthony Rocco Martin has certainly been in his top form in recent years, having scored some impressive wins inside the Octagon against the likes of Keita Nakamura, Ryan LaFlare, Alex White, and Johnny Case.

Martin's last fight in the UFC took place earlier this year at UFC 229 when he secured a KO win over Ryan LaFlare.

The heart of the matter

Anthony Martin and Jake Matthews started off their fight in an aggressive manner, as both fighters go back-and-forth with several leg kicks and body shots in the early stages of the bout. Martin kept on targetting the legs in the first few minutes but Matthews also pushed forward in the early goings. In the closing stages of the first round, an overhand sent Martin crashing to the floor as Matthews jumped on him to get the guillotine but Martin is able to last the remainder of round one.

Both men restart the fight in round two looking pretty fresh, Martin keeps on stalking his opponent but it is Matthews who keeps on landing the bigger blows. Martin keeps on hitting the legs, as he comes out as the aggressor in this round and with Matthews fighting against the cage, the former ended the round in a dominant manner.

Martin coming out as the aggressor, as Matthews tries to land a few heavy punches but eventually misses, however, the latter's legs are definitely bothering. Matthews goes for a takedown but Martin counters it and slips around for an anaconda forcing Matthews to tap out.

Anthony Rocco Martin wins via submission in the third round.

What's next?

Anthony Rocco Martin's submission win is definitely one of the best performances of the fight and we'll surely have to keep an eye on this man now that he has compiled a three-fight winning streak.