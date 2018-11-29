UFC Fight Night 142: Dos Santos vs. Tuivasa, Betting Odds

UFC 211: Miocic v Dos Santos 2

UFC Fight Night 142: Dos Santos vs. Tuivasa is finally here this weekend following the TUF Finale.

Held on the 2nd of December in Adelaide, the competition is hosting some of the top names in the UFC on the card.

Ranked number 7 on the Official UFC Heavyweight Rankings Junior dos Santos is set to take on a fighter currently ranked below him at number 11, Tai Tuivasa. The fighters are set to showcase their talents on the card when they square off against each other.

Lower down in the card, in the co-main event, Tyson Pedro is hoping to come back from his loss to Ovince Saint-Preux with a big win against veteran Mauricio Rua.

In another fight, Mark Hunt is set to square off against Justin Willis after his devastating last loss in UFC, where he had to tap out.

In this article, we will be taking a look at the favourites to win their fights according to the betting odds. Thanks to Oddsshark for providing the odds!

Before heading into the main card, let's take a look at the odds from the Early Preliminary and Preliminary Card of UFC Fight Night 142.

Early Preliminary Card:

Lightweight: Mizuto Hirota (-350) vs. Christos Giagos (+275) - Favoured Winner: Mizuto Hirota

Lightweight: Alex Gorgees (+320) vs Damir Ismagulov (-500) - Favoured Winner: Damir Ismagulov

Preliminary Card:

Welterweight: Yushin Okami (+250) vs. Alexey Kunchenko (-333) - Favoured Winner: Alexey Kunchenko

Flyweight: Wilson Reis (+110) vs. Ben Nguyen (-138) - Favoured Winner: Ben Nguyen

Welterweight: Keita Nakamura (-188) vs. Salim Touahri (+162) - Favoured Winner: Keita Nakamura

Flyweight: Elias Garcia (+275) vs. Kai Kara-France (-350) - Favoured Winner: Kai Kara-France

With the Undercard looking extremely promising, let's take a better look at the main card of the night.

