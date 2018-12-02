UFC Fight Night 142: Jim Crute shines in UFC debut to win closely fought grappling battle

Jim Crute secured a third-round submission win over Paul Craig at UFC Fight Night 142

What's the story?

Undefeated Australian prospect Jim 'The Brute' Crute emerged victorious in his octagon debut as he submitted Scotland's Paul Craig in the third round via Kimura in a closely fought grappling battle. Crute improves to 9-0 on his pro record after his victory at UFC Fight Night 142.

In case you didn't know...

Australia's 22-year-old Light Heavyweight prospect Jim Crute made his UFC debut as he took on Paul 'Bearjaw' Craig in front of a home crowd on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Adelaide. Jim Crute made his breakthrough on the UFC with a dominant performance and a first round KO on the Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series.

Crute caught the eye of UFC President and the MMA world alike with his variety of skill set and finishing instincts and secured a contract with the top promotion.

The heart of the matter

Jim Crute vs Paul Craig delivered to be an extremely entertaining and tightly contested fight which was mostly centred around wrestling and BJJ and both fighters showcased a wide range of grappling skills.

Paul Craig looked to impose his wrestling-heavy gameplan early as he shot and secured a double leg takedown early in the first minute of the fight but was unable to secure any substantial control leading to a sweep and Crute getting back on his feet. A dramatic moment happened in the opening round as Jim Crute slipped while throwing a punch and interestingly Paul Craig was quick to pull guard and lock on a triangle on the Aussie youngster.

The choke was defended well by Crute and the same led to a scramble which ended with Jim Crute locking in an Arm-Triangle himself. However, Crute had no real angle to finish as both fighters were pressed against the cage and Crute ended the round on top position.

The second round delivered more of the same with Paul Craig securing multiple takedowns and grinding on Jim Crute but credit to Crute's takedown defence and sweeps, none of the fighters was able to hold any dominant position.

Craig continued to rely on his wrestling and opened the third round with a takedown which was defended well by Crute and swept Craig to end up on top half guard. Crute attempted another Arm-Triangle but was unable to finish it as well. Crute then unleashed a vicious barrage of Ground and Pound on Paul Craig and finally isolated an arm to secure a Kimura. The finish came officially at 4:51 of the third round.

WOW! @CruteJim gets the sub with seconds left on the clock at #UFCAdelaide! pic.twitter.com/Cb4krAw3I6 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) December 2, 2018

What's next?

Jim Crute announced his arrival on the big stage with the dominant win and finish at UFC Fight Night 142. Crute improved his record to 9-0 and also showcased his deep skill set and finishing instinct. With an impressive performance, Crute can look to climb the ladder at 205 lbs and possibly a top-15 matchup soon.