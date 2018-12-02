UFC Fight Night 142: Junior Dos Santos wreaks Tai Tuivasa in the main event

JDS with an impressive win!

What's the story?

Former Heavyweight Champion, Junior Dos Santos secured a much-needed win over Tai Tuivasa in the main event of tonight's UFC Fight Night 142 in Adelaide, Australia.

In case you didn't know...

After failing to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2017 from Stipe Miocic, Brazilian veteran Junior Dos Santos returned from suspension in July of 2018 and defeated former WSOF Heavyweight Champion, Blagoy Ivanov in his return fight at UFC Fight Night 133.

Tai Tuivasa, on the other hand, headed into this fight fresh off a win over Andrei Arlovski at UFC 225 in a bout that ended via split decision.

The heart of the matter

Tuivasa started off the fight as the aggressor, as he rushed forward looking to drop some big blows in the early stages. Dos Santos manages to connect a nice right hand but Tuivasa clearly isn't willing to give up his fiery aggression. JDS successfully managed to land some good shots but Tuivasa managed to even the odds with some late devastating low kicks and solid punches to close out the round.

Tuivasa restarts the fight, in the same manner, keeping the pressure high as JDS' movement definitely seems a bit affected. Dos Santos lands a low kick and counters with a solid right hand of his own. Tuivasa tries to counter as he punches the body but fails and backs away eventually. Dos Santos finds an opening and lands a right hand which eventually drops Tuivasa, who is on his back now and taking some heavy shots. Tuivasa tries to fight his way out of it but JDS manages to keep the pressure on by landing some heavy blows and the fight is done.

JDS wins via TKO!

What's next?

With this win, JDS is surely now back in contention for a shot at the title but we'll have to wait and see what the future holds for the former champ from here onwards.