UFC Fight Night 142: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch
UFC Fight Night 142: Dos Santos vs. Tuivasa is an upcoming mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship that will be held on December 2, 2018 at Adelaide Entertainment Center in Adelaide, Australia
The main event will feature a match between former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos and Tai Tuivasa.
Other major matches that will be taking place at the event include Mark Hunt vs Justin Willis and Paul Craig vs Jim Crute.
Below you will find the current match card for UFC Fight Night 142 2018 along with where to watch UFC Fight Night 142 2018, and other details about UFC Fight Night 142 live stream information:
UFC Fight Night 142 2018 Location and Date:
Location: Adelaide Entertainment Center in Adelaide, Australia
Date: December 2, 2018
Time: 7PM ET (pre-card) and 10 PM ET(main card)
The current card for UFC Fight Night 142 2018 includes:
Heavyweight - Junior dos Santos vs Tai Tuivasa
Heavyweight - Mark Hunt vs Justin Willis
Light Heavyweight - Tyson Pedro vs Mauricio Rua
Welterweight - Jake Matthews vs Tony Martin
Light Heavyweight - Paul Craig vs Jim Crute
Featherweight - Suman Mokhtarian vs Sodiq Yusuff
Welterweight - Yushin Okami vs Alexey Kunchenko
Flyweight - Wilson Reis vs Ben Nguyen
Lightweight - Mizuto Hirota vs Christos Giagos
Welterweight - Keita Nakamura vs Salim Touahri
Flyweight - Elias Garcia vs Kai Kara-France
Where to watch UFC Fight Night 142:
You can watch UFC Fight Night 142 prelims on Fight Pass and the main show will be available on FOX Sports 1.
How and Where to watch UFC Fight Night 142 2018 live In India
Channel: Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will be telecasting the pay-per-view live in India.
Day and Date: Sunday, 2nd December 2018.
Start time: UFC Fight Night begins at 8:30AM in India.
The show will also be available on Sony Liv App.