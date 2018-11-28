×
UFC Fight Night 142: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch

Shiven Sachdeva
News
16   //    28 Nov 2018, 17:12 IST

142
142

UFC Fight Night 142: Dos Santos vs. Tuivasa is an upcoming mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship that will be held on December 2, 2018 at Adelaide Entertainment Center in Adelaide, Australia

The main event will feature a match between former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos and Tai Tuivasa.

Other major matches that will be taking place at the event include Mark Hunt vs Justin Willis and Paul Craig vs Jim Crute.

Below you will find the current match card for UFC Fight Night 142 2018 along with where to watch UFC Fight Night 142 2018, and other details about UFC Fight Night 142 live stream information:


UFC Fight Night 142 2018 Location and Date:

Location: Adelaide Entertainment Center in Adelaide, Australia

Date: December 2, 2018

Time: 7PM ET (pre-card) and 10 PM ET(main card)

The current card for UFC Fight Night 142 2018 includes:

 Heavyweight - Junior dos Santos vs Tai Tuivasa

Heavyweight - Mark Hunt vs Justin Willis

Light Heavyweight - Tyson Pedro vs Mauricio Rua

Welterweight - Jake Matthews vs Tony Martin

Light Heavyweight - Paul Craig vs Jim Crute

Featherweight - Suman Mokhtarian vs Sodiq Yusuff

Welterweight - Yushin Okami vs Alexey Kunchenko

Flyweight - Wilson Reis vs Ben Nguyen

Lightweight - Mizuto Hirota vs Christos Giagos

Welterweight - Keita Nakamura vs Salim Touahri

Flyweight - Elias Garcia vs Kai Kara-France

 

Where to watch UFC Fight Night 142:

You can watch UFC Fight Night 142 prelims on Fight Pass and the main show will be available on FOX Sports 1.

 

How and Where to watch UFC Fight Night 142 2018 live In India

Channel: Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will be telecasting the pay-per-view live in India.

Day and Date: Sunday, 2nd December 2018.

Start time: UFC Fight Night begins at 8:30AM in India.

The show will also be available on Sony Liv App.

Junior Dos Santos
