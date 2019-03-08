UFC Fight Night 146: Lewis vs Dos Santos: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in India

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Preview 259 // 08 Mar 2019, 20:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC Fight Night 146: JDS vs Derrick Lewis

UFC Fight Night 146: Lewis vs Dos Santos is set to take place in Wichita, and thus is also known as UFC Wichita.

The UFC Fight Night main event will feature Junior Dos Santos who will be taking on former UFC Heavyweight Title contender, Derrick Lewis. The main event is sure to be a treat for everyone involved.

The co-main event will see Curtis Millender try to continue his hot streak by taking on Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.

To know how and where to see UFC Wichita live in India, read on.

UFC Fight Night 146 Location Date and Time

Location: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas, United States

Date: March 9, 2019, Saturday.

Time: Preliminary Card: 5 PM (ET), 10 PM (GMT), 3:30 AM (IST - March 10)

Main Card: 8 PM (ET), 01:00 AM (GMT - March 10), 6:30 AM (IST - March 10)

UFC Fight Night 146 Fight Card

Main Card:

Advertisement

#1 Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis vs Junior dos Santos

#2 Welterweight Bout: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs Curtis Millender

#3 Welterweight Bout: Tim Means vs Niko Price

#4 Heavyweight Bout: Blagoy Ivanov vs Ben Rothwell

#5 Lightweight Bout: Beneil Dariush vs Drew Dober

#6 Middleweight Bout: Tim Boetsch vs Omari Akhmedov

Preliminary Card

#1 Welterweight Bout: Anthony Rocco Martin vs Sérgio Moraes

#2 Women's Bantamweight Bout: Marion Reneau vs Yana Kunitskaya

#3 Featherweight Bout: Grant Dawson vs Julian Erosa

#4 Heavyweight Bout: Maurice Greene vs Jeff Hughes

#5 Bantamweight Bout: Louis Smolka vs Matt Schnell

#6 Welterweight Bout: Alex Morono vs Zak Ottow

#7 Lightweight Bout: Alex White vs Dan Moret

How and where to watch UFC Fight Night 146: Lewis vs Dos Santos in India

UFC Fight Night 146 can be watched live in India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD exclusively. Tune in to Sony Six and Sony Six HD on the 10th of March, at 6:30 AM to catch the UFC Wichita Main Card.

Advertisement