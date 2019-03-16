UFC Fight Night 147: Till vs Masvidal; Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in the US, UK & India

UFC Fight Night 147: Till vs Masvidal

UFC London is set to take place tonight and is part of UFC's continued expansion in the United Kingdom. The UFC event will see the UFC fights take place in the O2 Arena in London.

The card is set to see Darren Till face Jorge Masvidal in the main event of the night. Darren Till is coming off a loss to Tyron Woodley in his last fight, while Masvidal had two losses to his name in his last two fights as well.

The co-main event will see the pair of Gunnar Nelson and Leon Edwards fight at Welterweight. Leon Edwards comes into this fight on the back of a 6-fight win streak, while Gunnar Nelson will be looking to pick up a second win after defeating Alex Oliveira in his last fight.

UFC Fight Night 147 Location Date and Time

Location: The O2 Arena, London, United Kingdom.

Date: March 16, 2019, Saturday.

Time: Preliminary Card: 1 PM (ET), 5 PM (GMT), 10:30 PM (IST - March 16)

Main Card: 4 PM (ET), 8:00 PM (GMT - March 10), 1:30 AM (IST - March 17)

UFC Fight Night 147 Fight Card

Main Event:

Welterweight bout: Darren Till vs Jorge Masvidal

Welterweight bout: Leon Edwards vs Gunnar Nelson

Light Heavyweight bout: Volkan Oezdemir vs Dominick Reyes

Bantamweight bout: Nathaniel Wood vs José Alberto Quiñónez

Welterweight bout: Danny Roberts vs Cláudio Silva

Catchweight bout (188 lbs): Jack Marshman vs John Phillips

Preliminary Card:

Featherweight bout: Arnold Allen vs Jordan Rinaldi

Lightweight bout: Marc Diakiese vs Joseph Duffy

Light Heavyweight bout: Nicolae Negumereanu vs Saparbek Safarov

Middleweight bout: Tom Breese vs Ian Heinisch

Featherweight bout: Danny Henry vs Dan Ige

Women's Flyweight bout: Molly McCann vs Priscila Cachoeira

Featherweight bout: Mike Grundy vs Nad Narimani

How and Where to watch UFC London in the US & UK?

UFC Fight Night 147 can be watched live in the US and UK on ESPN+. Other than ESPN+, it will also be available on UFC Fight Pass. In the UK it will air on BT Sport.

How and where to watch UFC Fight Night 147 in India?

UFC Fight Night 147 can be watched Live in India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The main card will air from 1:30 AM on the 17th of March.

