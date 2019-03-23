×
UFC Fight Night 148: Thompson vs Pettis; Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in the US, UK & India

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
Preview
28   //    23 Mar 2019, 13:21 IST

UFC Fight Night 148: Thompson vs Pettis
UFC Fight Night 148: Thompson vs Pettis

UFC Fight Night 148: Thompson vs Pettis promises to be one of the biggest cards of UFC's year so far, as they make the trip to Nashville. The event will see the event take place in the Bridgestone Arena of Nashville.

The main event will feature Stephen Thompson as he takes on Anthony Pettis, as both fighters look to make an impact after recent losses.

On the other side, Justin Willis is looking to take on Curtis Blaydes. Blaydes is looking to bounce back after his loss to Francis Ngannou.

To know how, when and where to watch UFC Fight Night 148 in the US, UK and India, read on.

UFC Fight Night 148 Location Date and Time

Location: The Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

Date: March 23, 2019, Saturday.

Time: Preliminary Card: 5 PM (ET), 9 PM (GMT), 2:30 PM (IST - March 24)

Main Card: 8 PM (ET), 12:00 AM (GMT - March 24), 5:30 AM (IST - March 17)

UFC Fight Night 148 Fight Card

Main Event:

#1 Welterweight bout: Stephen Thompson vs Anthony Pettis

#2 Heavyweight bout: Curtis Blaydes vs Justin Willis

#3 Lightweight: John Makdessi vs Jesus Pinedo

#4 Flyweight bout: Jussier Formiga vs Deiveson Figueiredo

#5 Catchweight bout (148.5 lbs): Luis Peña vs Steven Peterson

#6 Women's Flyweight: Maycee Barber vs JJ Aldrich

Preliminary Card:

#1 Featherweight bout: Bryce Mitchell vs Bobby Moffett

#2 Bantamweight bout: Frankie Saenz vs Marlon Vera

#3 Women's Flyweight bout: Alexis Davis vs Jennifer Maia

#4 Women's Strawweight: Randa Markos vs Angela Hill

#5 Bantamweight bout: Ryan MacDonald vs Chris Gutierrez

#6 Flyweight bout: Eric Shelton vs Jordan Espinosa

How and Where to watch UFC Nashville in the US & UK?

UFC Fight Night 148 will be live in the US and the UK on ESPN+.

Other than ESPN+, it will also be available on UFC Fight Pass for subscribers to UFC's streaming network. In the UK it will also be airing on BT Sport.

How and where to watch UFC Fight Night 148 in India?

UFC Fight Night 148 can be watched live in India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The main card will be at 5:30 AM.

