UFC Fight Night 149 Exclusive: Antonina Shevchenko talks about comparisons to Valentina Shevchenko and more

Antonina Shevchenko is set to stand out at UFC Fight Night 149

UFC Fight Night 149 is set to take place this weekend. With Alistair Overeem and Alexey Oleinik headlining the show, it is set to be a scorcher by all means.

Not only that, the fight night will feature Antonina Shevchenko as she takes on Roxanne Modafferi.

Before the fight, I had the opportunity to catch up with her and ask her a few questions.

Q. With your younger sister, Valentina Shevchenko, doing so well in the UFC, do you feel more pressure to perform better?

AS: I understand that people expect a lot from me because I’m the sister of a UFC champion, but it doesn’t put pressure on me. It helps to motivate me. I feel more motivated to perform better and get the victory. I want to put on a good fight.

Q. What are training camps like for you? Is there one fighter who has served as an inspiration for you?

AS: I went to Thailand, to Tiger Muay Thai and spent about 10 weeks there. I had a good training camp, with many sparring partners from all over the world. A lot of professional fighters from all over come to Tiger Muay Thai. Everything was great. There are a lot of great past and modern fighters. I like complete fighters, who can fight standing up or on the ground.

Q. What does a win in this fight mean to you?

AS: It would mean a lot for me because it’s my next step. My goal is to be at the top of the division. This is the fight that can get me there. My opponent is ranked number eight and a victory over her will me me higher in the rankings.