×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UFC Fight Night 149 Exclusive: 'Losing' not part of plans for Marcelo Golm

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
Exclusive
9   //    20 Apr 2019, 12:43 IST

Marcelo Golm is all set for his fight against Sergey Pavlovich
Marcelo Golm is all set for his fight against Sergey Pavlovich

Marcelo Golm is coming into UFC Fight Night 149 to attempt to break his two-fight losing streak and plans to do it against Sergey Pavlovich in front of the Saint Petersburg crowd. Their fight will be serving as the co-main event of the night.

Golm will have all the odds stacked against him for his fight. Not only is he coming into the fight off the back of two losses, but on top of that, he is fighting Sergey Pavlovich in front of a hostile Russian Crowd. The Brazilian desperately needs a win in this fight, after his last loss came against Arjan Singh Bhullar in a disappointing effort.

If he is able to win this fight, it will prove to rejuvenate his UFC career, and he is well aware of that and feels the pressure for his fight.

I had a chance to ask Marcelo Golm a couple of questions before his fight against Sergey Pavlovich at UFC Fight Night 149.

Catch all the live action from UFC Fight Night 149 on Sony Six and Sony Six HD from 10:30 PM onwards on the 20th of April.

Q. What does a win in this fight mean to you?

MG: It means a lot to me, coming from two losses. Losing again is not part of my plans. It will definitely get me back on track to where I want to go.

Q. Is there one fighter who has served as an inspiration for you?

MG: It’s got to be Big Nog for the way he fought in his career. He’s what motivated me and brought me to MMA.

Advertisement

3. What message would you like to send to your fans in this fight?

MG: I’d like to ask them for their support and to be with me in there. I will definitely bring my best fight.

Tags:
UFC UFC Fight Night 149: Overeem vs. Oleinik
Advertisement
UFC Fight Night 149 Exclusive: Sergey Pavlovich had a message for his fans
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 149: Full Card Details
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 149 Exclusive: Brock Lesnar is 'finished' - Alistair Overeem
RELATED STORY
UFC Exclusive: Alexey Oleinik talks about upcoming fight against Alistair Overeem at UFC Fight Night 149
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 149 Exclusive: Roxanne Modafferi reveals preparation ahead of fight against Antonina Shevchenko
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 149 Exclusive: Antonina Shevchenko talks about comparisons to Valentina Shevchenko and more
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Arjan Singh Bhullar opens up about bringing UFC to India, going for the Title and more
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 149: Overeem vs. Oleinik - Predictions and Picks
RELATED STORY
UFC 236 Exclusive: Dustin Poirier talks about Max Holloway fight; Tony Ferguson's mental health issues
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 147: Till vs. Masvidal - Predictions and Picks
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us