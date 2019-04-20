UFC Fight Night 149 Exclusive: 'Losing' not part of plans for Marcelo Golm

Marcelo Golm is all set for his fight against Sergey Pavlovich

Marcelo Golm is coming into UFC Fight Night 149 to attempt to break his two-fight losing streak and plans to do it against Sergey Pavlovich in front of the Saint Petersburg crowd. Their fight will be serving as the co-main event of the night.

Golm will have all the odds stacked against him for his fight. Not only is he coming into the fight off the back of two losses, but on top of that, he is fighting Sergey Pavlovich in front of a hostile Russian Crowd. The Brazilian desperately needs a win in this fight, after his last loss came against Arjan Singh Bhullar in a disappointing effort.

If he is able to win this fight, it will prove to rejuvenate his UFC career, and he is well aware of that and feels the pressure for his fight.

I had a chance to ask Marcelo Golm a couple of questions before his fight against Sergey Pavlovich at UFC Fight Night 149.

Q. What does a win in this fight mean to you?

MG: It means a lot to me, coming from two losses. Losing again is not part of my plans. It will definitely get me back on track to where I want to go.

Q. Is there one fighter who has served as an inspiration for you?

MG: It’s got to be Big Nog for the way he fought in his career. He’s what motivated me and brought me to MMA.

3. What message would you like to send to your fans in this fight?

MG: I’d like to ask them for their support and to be with me in there. I will definitely bring my best fight.