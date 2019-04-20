×
UFC Fight Night 149 Exclusive: Marcin Tybura talks about bouncing back from losses

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
Exclusive
8   //    20 Apr 2019, 12:59 IST

Marcin Tybura has his eyes set on his next goal!
Marcin Tybura has his eyes set on his next goal!

UFC is coming to Saint Petersburg, Russia, with their event at UFC Fight Night 149.

Featuring Alistair Overeem and Alexey Oleinik in the main event of the night, it promises to be an interesting Fight Night.

On the night of the event, Marcin Tybura will be featuring on the card as he will be facing Shamil Abdurakhimov. In his last fight, Tybura was able to bounce back from two consecutive losses with an impressive win over Stefan Struve. Now, he will be looking to extend that into a winning run, hoping to pick up a win over Shamil Abdurakhimov.

I had the chance to catch up with Marcin Tybura and pose a few questions before his fight against Shamil Abdurakhimov.

Catch all the live action from UFC Fight Night 149 on Sony Six and Sony Six HD from 10:30 PM onwards on the 20th of April.

Q. Do you think after your last win against Stefan Struve, you’re in a better place after two losses?

MT: For sure. Those last fights were not exactly as I planned. After two losses, maybe the fight with Stefan Struve wasn’t my best performance. But it was a win—that’s the most important thing for me. Now I’m in a better place and hope to build a winning streak.

Q. What has your preparation for this fight been like?

MT: It’s been much different than before because there was nine months put into it. There was a lot of work on strength, conditioning and cardio. That will be the biggest difference in this fight.

Q. Who do you want to face next?

MT: I haven’t really thought about it. I always wait for my fight to be over before I think about it. But maybe I would pick someone from the main event here in St. Petersburg.

UFC Marcin Tybura UFC Fight Night 149: Overeem vs. Oleinik
