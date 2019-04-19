UFC Fight Night 149 Exclusive: Roxanne Modafferi reveals preparation ahead of fight against Antonina Shevchenko

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 11 // 19 Apr 2019, 22:30 IST

Roxanne Modafferi

UFC Fight Night 149: Overeem vs Oleinik is here, and the UFC is prepared to go into one more event as a legitimate legend returns to the Octagon.

Having fought last in November, Alistair Overeem is far from rusty in the Octagon and is coming in from a win. He will be looking to add on to that win when he faces Alexey Oleinik. Oleinik also won his last fight against Mark Hunt, and will not want that run to go to waste. The two of them will be in the main event of the UFC Fight Night 149.

Roxanne Modafferi will be taking on Antonina Shevchenko. The two will battle lower on the card, and Modafferi will be hoping to win, given her extensive MMA experience with a record of 22-15.

I was able to catch up to Roxanne Modafferi before her fight against Antonina Shevchenko, to pose a few questions.

Catch all the live action from UFC Fight Night 149 on Sony Six and Sony Six HD from 10:30 PM onwards on the 20th of April.

Q. You have fought in multiple weight classes in your career. How comfortable are you at Flyweight?

RM: Flyweight is the best weight class for me. I feel strong at flyweight.

Q. What has your preparation been like heading into this fight?

RM: Preparation has been fantastic. I’ve been enjoying the nuances of training for a southpaw. It’s the first time I’ve trained for a southpaw. My techniques have become natural and my game plan is great. The fight’s going to go the way I want it.

Q. If you could have one more fight this year, who would you like to face?

RM: I’m not looking past this fight. I can’t wait to get in there with Antonina and pick up a good victory.