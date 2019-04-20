×
UFC Fight Night 149 Exclusive: Sergey Pavlovich had a message for his fans

Anirban Banerjee
Exclusive
6   //    20 Apr 2019, 12:32 IST

Sergey Pavlovich is all set for his next fight!
Sergey Pavlovich is all set for his next fight!

Sergey Pavlovich is set to compete at UFC Fight Night 149: Overeem vs Oleinik at the upcoming Saint Petersburg, Russia, event.

There, he will be taking part in a fight for the honour of his country against the Brazilian fighter, Marcelo Golm. In his last fight, he suffered a loss against the headliner of the card -- Alistair Overeem. That is a defeat that he will be looking to bounce back from with a definitive win in this fight.

Before his UFC Fight Night 149 fight against Marcelo Golm at Saint Petersburg, I had the chance to catch up with him and pose a few questions.

Catch all the live action from UFC Fight Night 149 on Sony Six and Sony Six HD from 10:30 PM onwards on the 20th of April.

Q. You look like one of the best young fighters on the card at the moment. Who is one fighter who has served as a mentor to you?

SP: As everybody usually says, it’s Fedor Emelianenko because we all love watching his fights since we were kids. So for us, he was a real teacher.

Q. What does a win in this fight mean to you?

SP: Of course, I want to win. It was a big preparation process before the fight. So for me, it is important to show this preparation wasn’t for nothing. All the training I did was for this win. That’s why it’s so important to me.

Q. Is there a message you have for your fans?

SP: I want to invite all Russian fans to come to the fight. I want all Russians to come and support the fighters. There are so many great Russian fighters. I hope it will be a great event because there are so many important fights. 

UFC UFC Fight Night 149: Overeem vs. Oleinik
