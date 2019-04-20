UFC Fight Night 149 Exclusive: Shamil Abdurakhimov talks about his preparation ahead of fight

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 2 // 20 Apr 2019, 12:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shamil Abdurakhimov sees himself as part of the top five fighters in his division soon.

UFC Fight Night 149 will see the Ultimate Fighting Championship fight promotion make their way over to Russia, in Saint Petersburg.

The main event of the night will see Alistair Overeem return to try and make something of his last win, and extend it into a winning run. He will be in an uphill battle against hometown favourite, Alexey Oleinik.

The co-main event will see Marcelo Golm return to snap out of his losing streak against another hometown favourite -- Sergey Pavlovich.

Shamil Abdurakhimov will be featuring on the card as well, as he battles for supremacy against the ever-resilient Marcin Tybura. The fighter has an impressive record, with two consecutive wins in his last fights, as he defeated the likes of Andrei Arlovski, as well as Chase Sherman. Now getting ready for his next fight, Shamil Abdurakhimov is looking to make his mark on the roster.

I had the chance to catch up with Shamil Abdurakhimov and pose a few questions before his fight against Marcin Tybura.

Catch all the live action from UFC Fight Night 149 on Sony Six and Sony Six HD from 10:30 PM onwards on the 20th of April.

Q. You have won several high profile fights since coming to the UFC. What has your favourite moment been till this day?

SA: I’ve enjoyed all of them, but I really like the one with Derrick Lewis and my win over Chase Sherman in Shanghai.

Q. Where do you see yourself in the Heavyweight Division of UFC in a year’s time?

Advertisement

SA: I see myself somewhere in the top five.

Q. How has your preparation been ahead of this fight?

SA: I’ve been preparing very hard because I have a serious opponent. I’m hoping it will be a good fight.