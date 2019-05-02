UFC Fight Night 151 | Arjan Singh Bhullar sends a message to young MMA fighters of India | Sportskeeda Exclusive

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 28 // 02 May 2019, 12:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arjan Singh Bhullar

UFC Fight Night Ottawa will see Arjan Singh Bhullar return to the Octagon after his impressive win against Marcelo Golm. The Indo-Canadian MMA fighter has won two of his three UFC fights and will be looking to extend that to three victories.

He will be facing Juan Adams at UFC Fight Night 151.

I was able to catch up with Arjan Singh Bhullar before his UFC fight and pose a few questions before him.

Catch UFC Fight Night 151 in Ottawa live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD at 5:30 AM on the 5th of May.

Q. How big is this fight for you?

ASB: Every fight is important. Every time you step in there, it’s a reflection of who you are. I’ve got a lot of pride in the way I live my life. I’m excited to show that May 4.

Q. What are your thoughts on UFC coming to India?

ASB: We’ve got to get on that. There are other people in that space pushing for that. It’s an untapped market. India is ripe and ready to go. They know combat sports and they know me. It’s a natural fit. I can’t wait to get out there.

Q. Do you have any opponents in mind for the next year?

Advertisement

ASB: First, I have to take care of the task at hand. I take care of him, then I might grab the mic and call out the next guy. So I’m going to focus on that. I want to put myself into a position to be top 10 this year. I want to march up towards that title.

Q. You have been called an inspiration by many younger Indian MMA talents. What would you like to tell them?

ASB: Keep training and stick with the wrestling roots we have across the country. That’s the best base, then go find yourself somewhere to strike. We have Olympic medallists in wrestling and boxing, so everything is there. You just need to mix it together and shoot for the stars.

ALSO READ: Arjan Singh Bhullar talks about representing two countries and more