UFC Fight Night 153 Exclusive: Anthony Smith discusses the importance of the Gustafsson fight, Jones vs Santos, and more

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Exclusive 11 // 31 May 2019, 11:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith is squaring off against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC Fight Night 153. The two are set to fight against each other in the main event of the night.

Given that both fighters are coming off defeats to Jon Jones in their last fights, the importance of being able to bounce back with a win in this fight cannot be understated.

I was able to catch up with Anthony Smith prior to his fight against Alexander Gustafsson.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 153 Live?

Catch UFC Fight Night 153 Live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD on the 1st of June 2019, 10:30 PM.

Q. How important is this fight against Alexander Gustafsson for you?

AS: This fight is the most important fight of my life. It's the first fight after my first title fight, and I think it sets the tone of where my career goes from here?

Q. What do you make of your opponent ahead of the fight and what has your training been like ahead of this fight?

AS: I think Gus is a very dangerous opponent and that he's a legend of the division. Training has been the same as it has always been. I've been at Factory X in Denver, and it's gone really great.

Advertisement

Q. Do you see yourself getting another title fight in the near future?

AS: Yes, I do.

Q. Jon Jones will be taking on Thiago Santos soon. What do you make of that fight?

AS: I think that will be an exciting fight. I think that Thiago Santos is extremely powerful and explosive. I think if Jon Jones wants to stay safe the entire time, he will have to take Thiago Santos down.

Q. What is your favourite hobby or pastime outside of fighting?

AS: I love to go camping with my family and fish, and ride ATVs and just be outside with my friends.