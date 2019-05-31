×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UFC Fight Night 153 Exclusive: Anthony Smith discusses the importance of the Gustafsson fight, Jones vs Santos, and more

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
Exclusive
11   //    31 May 2019, 11:49 IST

Anthony Smith
Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith is squaring off against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC Fight Night 153. The two are set to fight against each other in the main event of the night.

Given that both fighters are coming off defeats to Jon Jones in their last fights, the importance of being able to bounce back with a win in this fight cannot be understated.

I was able to catch up with Anthony Smith prior to his fight against Alexander Gustafsson.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 153 Live?

Catch UFC Fight Night 153 Live on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD on the 1st of June 2019, 10:30 PM. 

Q. How important is this fight against Alexander Gustafsson for you?

AS: This fight is the most important fight of my life. It's the first fight after my first title fight, and I think it sets the tone of where my career goes from here?

Q. What do you make of your opponent ahead of the fight and what has your training been like ahead of this fight?

AS: I think Gus is a very dangerous opponent and that he's a legend of the division. Training has been the same as it has always been. I've been at Factory X in Denver, and it's gone really great.

Advertisement

Q. Do you see yourself getting another title fight in the near future?

AS: Yes, I do.

Q. Jon Jones will be taking on Thiago Santos soon. What do you make of that fight?

AS: I think that will be an exciting fight. I think that Thiago Santos is extremely powerful and explosive. I think if Jon Jones wants to stay safe the entire time, he will have to take Thiago Santos down.

Q. What is your favourite hobby or pastime outside of fighting?

AS: I love to go camping with my family and fish, and ride ATVs and just be outside with my friends.

Tags:
UFC Anthony Smith
Advertisement
UFC Fight Night 153: Gustafsson vs. Smith - Predictions and Picks
RELATED STORY
UFC 235: 4 reasons why Anthony Smith has no chance against Jon Jones
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 151 | Elias Theodorou talks about his upcoming movie, Jack Hermansson and more | Sportskeeda Exclusive
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 151 | Cub Swanson talks about being on a three-fight skid and more | Sportskeeda Exclusive
RELATED STORY
5 UFC Fighters with most wins in the current UFC Roster
RELATED STORY
UFC 235 Results: Champion gets destroyed in title fight, referee makes a massive mistake 
RELATED STORY
UFC 235 - Jon Jones vs Anthony Smith
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 147: Till vs. Masvidal - Predictions and Picks
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Anthony Smith talks about finishing Jon Jones; what the fight at UFC 235 means to him
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 148: Thompson vs. Pettis - Predictions and Picks
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us