UFC Fight Night 155: Aspen Ladd talks about facing Germaine de Randamie, her unbeaten record and more (Exclusive)

Aspen Ladd

Aspen Ladd is about to face Germaine de Randamie in the main event at UFC Fight Night 155.

Before her fight, I had the chance to pose some questions before Aspen Ladd.

Q. Holding an undefeated record so far, do you feel that there is more pressure on you to not only win, but to maintain the record?

AL: Not necessarily, it's kinda like when someone asks your age, you give them the number right? It's not something I reflect on. They ask me my record, my record is 8 and 0. They ask me my age, my age is 24. It's not something I think too deeply on.

Q. Germaine De Randamie is someone who has defeated even Holly Holm. What are your thoughts like heading into the fight?

AL: She is an amazing athlete and a very very dangerous striker. Like many people I've faced so far, she has probably been doing this for as long as I've been alive. So she knows what she is doing and it's going to be a very good fight.

Q. What has your training been like ahead of the fight?

AL: It has been pretty gruelling, to be honest with you. I never had the time to come down after the last fight. I got the call on for six weeks, and I had just fought previously, so I will be fighting 2 times inside 2 months. It has been rough, but it's been good.

Q. Following this fight, do you think a win will help you get a title fight next?

AL: As far as fights go, once I have a date, I don't think anything past it. That's basically the end of the world for me. Nothing exists until I get through that fight. So I am not thinking anything further than Saturday night.

Q. Outside of fighting, what are your hobbies?

AL: If I am not training or fighting, I am out in the woods somewhere hiking and that's the most peaceful thing for me. I love it.