UFC Fight Night 155: Jonathan Martinez talks about preparing for third UFC fight, fighting nerves (Exclusive)

Jonathan Martinez

Fighting in the UFC is never something that is to be taken lightly. Jonathan Martinez is still fighting nerves when being interviewed, but he is about to head into his third UFC fight.

After arriving at the UFC, he got a tough introduction in his first fight, suffering a loss to Andre Soukhmath. He has since been able to find his footing with an amazing win at UFC 234: Adesanya vs Silva. He has taken amazing steps forward and a fight against Wuliji Buren saw him come away with a big win.

Now, facing Pingyuan Liu in his third UFC fight, the nerves are back, but it just proves he is human.

Before his fight, I had the chance to ask him a couple of questions.

Q. What has your training been like ahead of this fight?

JM: It's been really good. I've been doing this for eight weeks now. I feel really good for this fight at the moment.

Q. Your first win in the UFC at UFC 234 must have felt huge. What is your confidence like heading into this fight?

JM: Pretty good. Pretty good. This time is a lot better. I feel a lot more comfortable now fighting in the UFC.

Q. In your last interview, you talked about how you used to get picked on before when you were little. Have those nerves taken a backseat now that you’ve proved to be such a capable MMA fighter?

JM: Not so much, I get more nervous now in interviews now (laughs), honestly.

Q. Outside of fighting, what are your hobbies?

JM: Hang out with the family and going dancing. Going to the beach as well!

