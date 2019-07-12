UFC Fight Night 155: Josh Emmett discusses his love for food, goals for 2019-20 and more (Exclusive)

Josh Emmett

At UFC Fight Night 155, Josh Emmett is going to be returning to the Octagon once more after his last great win over Michael Johnson earlier in the year. He is going to be facing Mirsad Bektic.

Before his fight, I had the chance to catch up with him.

Q. You said that 2018 was the worst year for you professionally. However, after a win in 2019, where are your thoughts now?

JE: I feel like I'm right back to where I was when I finished 2018. I am right back on track to accomplishing my goal. I just have to get past Mirsad Bektic on the 13th of July, then I am hoping to get another fight at the end of the year, and achieve that goal in 2020.

Q. What has training been like?

JE: Training's been really great. Since it is such a fast turnaround, after the March 30th fight with Johnson, I got right back into camp to help Clay Guida to get prepared for BJ Penn and I went down to Brazil with him. I knew I was fighting on the Sacramento card so I have been on the card the whole time, so weight's good. I am feeling super sharp and strong and everything's coming together and peaked at the right time and this is going to be a great showing.

Q. Outside of fighting, what are your hobbies?

JE: Man, eat. I love to eat. That's my biggest thing you know besides just hanging out with friends and family, I love to travel, I love to eat, I love good wine and drinks. Being in Sacramento, walking around downtown is also amazing because we have great weather... but really just love to eat, honestly (laughs).