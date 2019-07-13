UFC Fight Night 155: Mirsad Bektic talks about recent injury and more

Mirsad Bektic

Mirsad Bektic is making his way back into the Octagon. He was supposed to have faced Renato Moicano previously, but an injury on that occasion made it impossible for him to compete in the Octagon.

At UFC Fight Night 155, he will finally be back in the Octagon as he will face Josh Emmett.

Before his fight, I had the chance to talk with him and ask a few questions.

Tune in to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD to catch all the live action from UFC Fight Night 155 at 5:30 AM on the 14th of July.

Q. What has your training been like ahead of this fight?

My training ahead of this fight has been great but very tough. It has been a shorter camp than usual, but a great camp all-told. My coaches, family, and friends have been a great encouragement and support system for me at this time.

Q. You had two big wins in 2018. Are you looking to get a similar start to 2019?

I just am looking for one big win this upcoming weekend. I want to start off with that and then a nice drink.

Q. You had to pull out of a fight against Renato Moicano due to an undisclosed injury. Is that something to worry about or has there been a full recovery?

No, from that injury there's no worry. I'm a 100% recovered from that injury. But I had another injury after that, and that's why I've been away for so long. But now I feel great and can't wait to get in there and make up for the lost time.

Q. Outside of fighting, what are your hobbies?

I like to go out to restaurants with my girlfriend, check out different areas, kick-back and relax and that's about it.

