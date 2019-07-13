×
UFC Fight Night 155: Pingyuan Liu talks about his fitness, Jonathan Martinez and more (Exclusive)

Anirban Banerjee
OFFICIAL
Exclusive
8   //    13 Jul 2019, 21:26 IST

Pingyuan Liu
Pingyuan Liu

At UFC Fight Night 155, the card is set up to showcase quite the event as the UFC travels to Sacramento.

The main event of the night will feature a fight between Germaine de Randamie and Aspen Ladd as the two battle to obtain supremacy.

Lower down the card, Jonathan Martinez and Pingyuan Liu are set to fight each other in one of the highlights of the night. Pingyuan Liu has been on something of a hot streak lately, and before his fight, I managed to ask him a few questions.

Tune in to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD to catch all the live action from UFC Fight Night 155 at 5:30 AM on the 14th of July.

Q. What has your training been like ahead of the fight?

I came to America to train back in February. I was supposed to have my fight right then in March 2019. However, I got injured, so I've been training in America for half-a-year, as a result, I've prepared very well to compete.

Q. What do you think of your opponent, Jonathan Martinez?

Jonathan Martinez is a true MMA fighter with an all-round technique. He is good at striking, boxing, good at kicking, good at takedowns, and good at Jiu-Jutsu. But I think I am better than him and I will be giving my best in the fight. From the lessons of my last fight, I will not try to rush in the beginning and I will follow my Coach's strategy to figure out how to approach the fight. I will try to approach the fight in a different way and see what I can figure out.

Q. You damaged your left hand in your last fight. Is that something to worry about at the moment?

There's no need to worry as my health, my finger and fitness is 100% now.

Q. Outside of fighting, what are your hobbies?

Besides fighting, my hobbies are listening to music, eating and sleeping.

Tags:
UFC
