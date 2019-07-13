UFC Fight Night 155: Preview

Can a Faber score a win on his return?

This weekend, UFC travels to Sacramento to feature UFC Fight Night 155 featuring exciting fights stacked in the fight card. The main event will showcase the two top contenders in the Women Bantamweight division, Germaine De Randamie and Aspen Ladd.

The striker vs the grappler fight might also reveal the next opponent for the reigning Bantamweight Champion, Amanda Nunes.

The co-main event will feature the comeback of Urijah Faber, who will step inside the Octagon after three years to face Ricky Simon, on this home turf. Urijah Faber will exhibit his skills in contention against Ricky Simon, who will want to show if the break has caught on rust to his opponents skills or is he still as dangerous as he was before his sabbatical.

Women Bantamweight Bout (Main Event) - Germaine De Randamie vs. Aspen Ladd

Sacramento will get to witness the battle of a true striker vs a true grappler when Germaine De Randamie and Aspen Ladd step into the Octagon this weekend. Germaine De Randamie has elevated her MMA record to 5-1 in the UFC.

She enters this fight on a back of winning four fights after beating Raquel Pennington last November in Colarado at UFC Fight Night 152. Aspen Ladd on the other hand stands amidst the elite level grapplers in UFC and is coming into this fight on the back off three wins.

Aspen holds a knack to modulate her strategy mid-fight, the skill which she has successfully exhibited in her debut win over veteran Tonya Evinger and also in her fight against Sijarra Eubanks who she grappled and pinned on the mat at UFC Fight Night 152.

Germaine De Randamie is a former UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion and is known for her strike power as she holds a strong background in kickboxing. She will be looking to continue her journey to now dominate the Bantamweight division when faces the surging prospect Aspen Ladd. Arguably the outcome of this fight, will lead the winner to walk into the Octagon to face Amanda Nunes for the Bantamweight Belt.

Bantamweight Bout (Co Main Event)- Urijah Faber vs. Ricky Simon

Urijah Faber will be back inside the Octagon following his three year long sabbatical post his victory over Brad Pickett back in 2016 on his home ground in Sacramento.

“The Californian Kid” will be back in the Octagon soon after his 40th birthday, but the question remains, is he still the perennial danger with upgraded skills that he was before his sabbatical or is it just a too good an opportunity to pass in front of his home crowd in Sacramento. He is known for this wrestling skills and also boasts a record of 19 submissions in his MMA career.

Ricky Simon signed with UFC last year but is coming into this fight on a back of three straight wins and this fight presents an opportunity to upgrade his position as one of the top contenders in the bantamweight division.

Ricky Simon will look to stop the wildly popular Urijah Faber as “The California Kid” looks to secure his Hall of Fame win no. 35. of his MMA career by playing on the huge advantage of Faber’s possible rust of skills

Only the weekend will tell whether Faber will be back inside the Octagon with a bang or will Simon be taking the lead on Faber’s home turf giving a jumpstart to his rankings.

Watch UFC Fight Night 155 featuring Germaine De Randamie, Aspen Ladd, Urijah Faber and Ricky Simon Live and Exclusive in India on Sunday, 14th July 2019 at 5.30 am (IST) on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 2 HD channels