UFC Fight Night 155: Ricky Simon talks about fighting Urijah Faber and more (Exclusive)

Ricky Simon

UFC Fight Night 155 is here, and Ricky Simon is about to take on the returning Urijah Faber. Coming off a good winning streak, Simon is about to enter the most important fight of his life.

I had the chance to ask him a few questions before his fight!

Tune in to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD to catch all the live action from UFC Fight Night 155 at 5:30 AM on the 14th of July.

Q. You’ve been on quite the winning streak recently. What has the journey been like for you?

It's been a crazy 16 months for me, but it's been great. I've fought in a lot of different promotions, so the experience overall. I feel like I'm finally where I should be.

Q. Fighting a legend like Urijah Faber in his return fight, what are your thoughts like?

I'm focused and overall, I'm excited. I'm fighting a Hall of Famer. I'm one of the top prospects in the world right now in Bantamweight and this fight is going to truly catapult me and my name to the top and turn me from a prospect to a contender.

Q. What has the training been like for you?

It's been the same. It's been the same thing that I always do. I'm always in the gym, always working hard. Besides tweaking things here and there to focus on my opponents, it's been the same.

Q. If you could send a message to the many youngsters trying to get into MMA, what would it be?

Probably just, if that's your dream keep following it no matter what. I struggled with that a little bit. I never thought I would make it. I was down in the dumps. If you really believe and want it, then keep working at it, don't doubt yourself.

Q. Outside of fighting, what are your hobbies?

I am always training. Even in the camp, I hardly get any time. But I like to go on hikes. Portland, Oregon is right across the bridge and my wife and I try to go and find the best food. We have the best restaurants, the best coffee, the best beer over there. So, if I'm off season, I'm getting fat.

