UFC Fight Night 158: 5 fights that you have to see

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 15 // 12 Sep 2019, 01:53 IST

Any fight involving Justin Gaethje is a must-watch

UFC Fight Night 158 goes down from Vancouver, British Columbia this weekend – the 5th event to take place in the city and the UFC’s first visit there since August 2016’s Maia vs. Condit show.

Unlike the last couple of Fight Night shows, which were relatively low on name value and casual appeal, this one has plenty to look forward to, with exciting fighters up and down the card and fights that don’t seem likely to go the distance.

Here are 5 fights from UFC Fight Night 158 that you need to see.

#1 Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje

Donald Cerrone is one of the most exciting fighters in UFC history

There have been times this year where the main event of a UFC show hasn’t really been the most intriguing bout on a card, but that certainly isn’t the case here. There probably isn’t an MMA fan alive who isn’t excited to see ‘Cowboy’ face off with ‘The Highlight’, as simply put, you can probably count the number of fighters who could be considered more fun to watch than these two on one hand at a push.

Since arriving in the UFC in 2017, Justin Gaethje has been involved in 3 Fight of the Year candidates and in his last two fights, he’s delivered jaw-dropping first-round knockouts.

Donald Cerrone meanwhile needs no introduction – not only has he somehow been involved in 32 UFC fights, he’s also got the records for the most wins in promotional history (23) and most finishes (16) too. And the number of dull fights he’s been involved in? Absolutely zero in my opinion.

I’m actually not predicting a classic here simply because I don’t think it’ll last all that long – see my Predictions and Picks for more detail – but for as long as it lasts, this fight almost guarantees fireworks. Neither man is going to back down, neither man will show any fear, and the fans in Vancouver are in for a serious treat. This is a can’t-miss fight.

