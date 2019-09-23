UFC Fight Night 160: Hermansson vs Cannonier - Matches, Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in the US, UK, and India

UFC Fight Night 160

UFC Fight Night 160 is set to take place on the 28th of September as the UFC head down to Denmark this time in Copenhagen.

The headlining fight will see two of the top Middleweight contenders in the UFC do battle as Jack Hermansson and Jared Cannonier face off in the middle of the Octagon. Jack Hermansson has his roots in Sweden, although he currently lives in and fights out of Norway. His opponent has his roots in Dallas, Texas in the United States.

Heading into this fight, Cannonier has two back-to-back impressive wins to his name, having defeated Anderson Silva and David Branch. Hermansson is no green fighter either, having defeated Branch, as well as Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza in his last fight.

Also on the card, Gunnar Nelson was supposed to face Thiago Alves. However, Alves had to pull out of the fight and was replaced by Gilbert Burns.

Without any further ado, let us take a look at where and how to watch UFC Fight Night 160 or UFC Denmark live!

Where is UFC Fight Night 160 taking place?

Location: Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark.

Date: 28th September, 2019 (United States, UK, and India)

Time: Main Card: 2 PM (EST), 7 PM (UK Time), 11:30 PM (India)

Preliminary Card: 11 AM (EST), 4 PM (UK Time), 8:30 (India)

The current card for UFC Fight Night 160 includes:

Main Card

Middleweight fight: Jack Hermansson vs. Jared Cannonier

Lightweight fight: Mark Madsen vs. Danilo Belluardo

Welterweight fight: Gunnar Nelson vs. Gilbert Burns

Light Heavyweight fight: Ion Cuțelaba vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Light Heavyweight fight: Michał Oleksiejczuk vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Welterweight fight: Nicolas Dalby vs. Alex Oliveira

Preliminary Card

Middleweight fight: Alen Amedovski vs. John Phillips

Middleweight fight: Alessio Di Chirico vs. Makhmud Muradov

Welterweight fight: Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Ismail Naurdiev

Featherweight fight: Brandon Davis vs. Giga Chikadze

Women's Bantamweight fight: Macy Chiasson vs. Lina Lansberg

Lightweight fight: Lando Vannata vs. Marc Diakiese

Bantamweight fight: Jack Shore vs. Nohelin Hernandez

Where to watch UFC Fight Night 160 in the US and UK?

UFC Fight Night 160 can be watched live in the US on ESPN+ for the main card as well as the preliminary card.

UFC Fight Night 160 will be available on BT Sport 1 in the UK.

How and where to watch UFC Fight Night 160 in India?

In India, UFC Fight Night 160 can be watched live on Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD at 11:30 PM.

