UFC Fight Night 164: Blachowicz vs Souza - Matches, Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in the US, UK, and India

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 15 Nov 2019, 16:37 IST SHARE

Jan Blachowicz vs Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza

UFC is headed to Sao Paulo in Brazil this weekend, as the Polish Jan Blachowicz is set to take on the Brazilian fighter, Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza in front of his home crowd.

Blachowicz is coming into the fight on the back of a big win against Luke Rockhold. Unfortunately for Jacare, he cannot say the same, as he lost his last fight against Jack Hermansson in an upset loss. Now, he will be looking to set things straight with the home-field advantage.

In the co-main event of the night, Mauricio Rua will be looking to cheer up the crowd with another Brazilian win against Paul Craig.

Without any further ado, let's get straight into what's waiting for us at UFC Fight Night 164, and how we can see the show.

UFC Fight Night 164 Location, Date, and Time

Location: Ginásio do Ibirapuera, São Paulo, Brazil.

Date: 16th November 2019 (USA), 17th November 2019 (UK), 17th November 2019 (India)

Time: Main Card - 8:00 PM (EST), 1:00 AM (UK Time), 6:30 AM (IST)

Preliminary Card - 5:00 PM (EST), 10:00 PM (UK Time), 3:30 AM (IST)

UFC Sao Paulo Fight Card

Main Card

Light Heavyweight fight: Jan Błachowicz vs. Ronaldo Souza

Advertisement

Light Heavyweight fight: Maurício Rua vs. Paul Craig

Lightweight fight: Charles Oliveira vs. Jared Gordon

Middleweight fight: Antonio Arroyo vs. Andre Muniz

Middleweight fight: Markus Perez vs. Wellington Turman

Preliminary Card

Welterweight fight: Sérgio Moraes vs. James Krause

Featherweight fight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri

Lightweight fight: Francisco Trinaldo vs. Bobby Green

Welterweight fight: Warlley Alves vs. Randy Brown

Featherweight fight: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Renan Barão

Women's Flyweight fight: Ariane Lipski vs. Veronica Macedo

Women's Bantamweight fight: Vanessa Melo vs. Tracy Cortez

Where to watch UFC Fight Night 164 in the US and UK?

The entire UFC Fight Night 164 card can be watched live on ESPN+ in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, UFC Fight Night 164 can be watched live on BT Sport 1.

How and where to watch UFC Fight Night 164 in India?

UFC Fight Night 164 can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD at 6:30 AM on 17th November.

Until then, follow Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news about UFC and MMA.