UFC Fight Night 165: Edgar vs 'The Korean Zombie' - matches, start time, live streaming info, TV channel, how and where to watch

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 19 Dec 2019, 09:27 IST SHARE

UFC Fight Night 165

It's time for the last UFC event of the decade, and it's set to be a big one.

Wrapping up the last UFC event of both the year and the decade, Frankie Edgar is set to make his return to the Octagon against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung to headline UFC Fight Night 165.

The co-main event of the night will see a Light Heavyweight fight as Volkan Oezdemir is going up against Aleksandar Rakic.

To find out how, where, and when to watch UFC Fight Night 165, as well as the other bouts on the card, read on!

UFC Fight Night 165: Location, Date and Start Time

Location: Sajik Arena, Busan, South Korea.

Date: December 21, 2019 (USA), December 21, 2019 (United Kingdom), December 21, 2019 (India)

Start Time: Main Card - 5 AM (EST), 10 AM (UK Time), 3:30 PM (IST)

Preliminary Card - 2 AM (EST), 7 AM (UK Time), 12:30 PM (IST)

Advertisement

UFC Fight Night 165 Fight Card

Main Card

Featherweight Fight: Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung

Light Heavyweight Fight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Aleksandar Rakić

Featherweight Fight: Doo Ho Choi vs. Charles Jourdain

Light Heavyweight Fight: Da Un Jung vs. Mike Rodriguez

Middleweight Fight: Jun Yong Park vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Bantamweight Fight: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Liu Pingyuan

Preliminary Card

Heavyweight Fight: Ciryl Gane vs. Tanner Boser

Featherweight Fight: Seung Woo Choi vs. Suman Mokhtarian

Lightweight Fight: Dong Hyun Ma vs. Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer

Flyweight Fight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Matt Schnell

Bantamweight Fight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Women's Strawweight Fight: Miranda Granger vs. Amanda Lemos

Bantamweight Fight: Alateng Heili vs. Ryan Benoit

Where to watch UFC Fight Night 165 in the US and UK?

UFC Fight Night 165 can be watched live in the US on ESPN+ for the main card. The Preliminary Card can also be watched live on ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom, UFC Fight Night 165 can be watched live on BT Sport 2.

How, when and where to watch UFC Fight Night 165 in India?

In India, UFC Fight Night 165 can be watched live and exclusively on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.