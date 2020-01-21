UFC Fight Night 166: Blaydes vs dos Santos - matches, start time, live streaming info, TV channel, when and where to watch

UFC Fight Night 166: Curtis Blaydes vs Junior dos Santos

UFC Fight Night 166 is significant for quite a few reasons, not the least of which is that this is the first-ever UFC event taking place in Raleigh. North Carolina has hosted an event in 2018, but before that, the last events took place in 2010 and 2008.

This time, Curtis Blaydes and Junior dos Santos are set to headline the card. Blaydes hopes to prove that he is ready for a title shot by taking on the former UFC Champion, Junior dos Santos. With 9 out of his 12 wins coming via KO, he holds the record for the most number of takedowns in UFC's history. On top of that, he is coming into this fight on the back of 6 wins in his last 7 fights.

Junior dos Santos, on the other hand, is on a quest to prove he is still a top contender in the division. He has 15 KO wins and is tied for the most KOs in UFC Heavyweight history with Derrick Lewis and Cain Velasquez.

The co-main event of the night will see Rafael dos Anjos take on Michael Chiesa. Dos Anjos is desperate to keep his spot in the top 5 rankings, but will have his work cut out as since moving to Welterweight, Michael Chiesa has proven to be quite a difficult figure to control.

UFC Fight Night 166: Location, Date and Start Time

Location: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, United States of America.

Date: January 25, 2019 (USA), January 26, 2019 (United Kingdom), January 26, 2019 (India)

Start Time: Main Card - 8 PM (EST), 1 AM (UK Time), 6:30 AM (IST)

Preliminary Card - 5 PM (EST), 10 PM (UK Time), 3:30 PM (IST)

UFC Fight Night 166 Fight Card

Main Card

Heavyweight Fight: Curtis Blaydes vs Junior dos Santos

Welterweight Fight: Rafael dos Anjos vs Michael Chiesa

Flyweight Fight: Jordan Espinosa vs Alex Perez

Women's Strawweight Fight: Hannah Cifers vs Angela Hill

Light Heavyweight Fight: Jamahal Hill vs Darko Stošić

Preliminary Card

Middleweight Fight: Bevon Lewis vs Dequan Townsend

Featherweight Fight: Arnold Allen vs Nik Lentz

Women's Flyweight Fight: Justine Kish vs Lucie Pudilová

Bantamweight Fight: Montel Jackson vs Felipe Colares

Women's Bantamweight Fight: Sara McMann vs Lina Länsberg

Bantamweight Fight: Brett Johns vs Tony Gravely

Featherweight Fight: Herbert Burns vs Nate Landwehr

Where to watch UFC Fight Night 166 in the US and UK?

UFC Fight Night 166 can be watched live in the US on ESPN+ for both the main card and the preliminary card.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport can be used to stream UFC Fight Night 166.

How, when and where to watch UFC Fight Night 166 in India?

In India, UFC Fight Night 166 can be watched live and exclusive on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.