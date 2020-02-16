UFC Fight Night 167 - Illegal knee gets Kazula Vargas disqualified despite knocking opponent out

The referee stops the contest after Vargas' illegal knee strike

No one would have guessed that the lightweight encounter between Kazula Vargas and Brok Weaver at UFC Fight Night 167 inside the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico would have panned out the way that it did.

Vargas was dominating the fight but a moment of madness snatched away what was likely going to be a walk in the park for him. Towards the end of the first round, when Vargas had Weaver on the mat, the former illegally bludgeoned him with an illegal knee, knocking him out as well as getting himself disqualified in the process.

Well, that was a blatant and obvious illegal knee, resulting in Brok Weaver winning his fight via Disqualification. #UFC #UFCRioRancho #MMA — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) February 16, 2020

Vargas came out firing from the get-go, hitting Weaver with a leg kick and kept walking his opponent down. Weaver fought back with some shots of his own but Vargas took control again, taking his opponent's back. Weaver tried to lock in the guillotine choke against the cage but Vargas managed to break free.

Then, Vargas got back on his feet and with Weaver still on the mat, the former smacked him on the face with a clearly illegal knee that slept Weaver. Vargas then followed it up with a hammer fist before the referee stepped in and immediately announced that Vargas was disqualified.