UFC Fight Night 167 - Lando Vannata decisions Yancy Medeiros in three round slug-fest

Lando Vannata

The main card at UFC Rio Rancho inside the Santa Ana Star Center was kicked off by a thrilling lightweight contest between Lando Vannata and Yancy Medeiros.

Heading into the fight, neither Vannata nor Medeiros enjoyed a good run of form, with the former having won one fight and lost one in 2019 and the latter dropping back back fights to Donald Cerrone by first-round TKO at UFC Fight Night 126 in February 2018 and to Gregor Gillespie by TKO at the UFC on ESPN+ 1.

The fans were treated to three rounds of brilliant striking by the pair with Vannata teeing off on the body and legs while Medeiros aimed for the face. It was a tightly contested affair by all means but the judges gave it to Vannata in the end via unanimous decision.

Medeiros was occasionally stunned by the fluidity of movement Vannata displayed and tried to change stances to inflict damage but the Hawaiian fighter countered with explosive rights. It was clear that Vannata landed more strikes than Medeiros during the fight and proved to be a puzzle the latter couldn't figure.

