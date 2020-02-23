UFC Fight Night 168: Huge first-round submission in co-main event

A quick fight

The up-and-comer Jimmy Crute from Australia flew across to Auckland, New Zealand to co-main event UFC Fight Night against Michal Oleksiejczuk. The Polish fighter was the favorite heading into the contest but when the referee signaled to start, it appeared as though those odds were wrong, as he never even got a moment to breathe against Crute.

From the get-go, Crute began with a takedown and that turned out to be the gameplan as he landed around 8 takedowns before securing a submission victory over Oleksiejczuk in the first round. It took the young Australian just 3 minutes and 29 seconds to beat Oleksiejczuk and that was all there was to it. He was relentless with his takedowns and we were a bit surprised at Oleksiejczuk's lack of takedown defense.

After the fight, Crute called out the 32-year old Mikhail "Misha" Cirkunov for a rematch. A brave and interesting call-out from the Australian, whose career is just starting - while already looking to avenge his last loss. He only has one loss in his career and could be one of the fresh names in the 205-pound division that we see in the coming year or two.

It was a big spot to be in and Crute proved that he can thrive. His MMA career looks like it could take an exciting turn soon.