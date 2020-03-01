UFC Fight Night 169: Another possible challenger for Amanda Nunes confirmed?

UFC 239 Nunes v Holm

UFC Norfolk is as important to the Women's Featherweight division as Rio Rancho (Corey Anderson vs Jan Blachowicz 2) was to the Light Heavyweight the division. However, the event ended with not one, but two possible contenders for Amanda Nunes.

Who are the names? Megan Anderson and Felicia Spencer. However, in this case, we'll talk about Felicia Spencer as she had a great showing in the co-main event of UFC Norfolk, defeating Zarah Fairn dos Santos in the first round.

It was as one-sided as it could be, with Felicia Spencer landing virtually all the offense. She looked dangerous and the fight ended on the ground with Spencer throwing a flurry of ground-and-pound shots in the way of her opponent.

The referee Dan Miragliotta stopped the contest - arguably a few seconds later than he should have. However, he decided that enough was enough and Spencer secured the first-round TKO with relative ease.

When asked post-fight about the challenge of Amanda Nunes, she simply said that it puts her in a good position. With Megan Anderson getting a first-round knockout as well, the Brazilian Double Champion has a choice to make. She's rumored to defend her Featherweight title for the first time since winning it and she tweeted, saying that she has no problem with either opponent.

Since Spencer has a first-round submission victory over Megan Anderson from last year, she's in a better position for a title shot at UFC 250 in Brazil.

I like both winners tonight. Now it’s up to the @danawhite I’m ready for either. 🦁 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) March 1, 2020