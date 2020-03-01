UFC Fight Night 169 - Felicia Spencer finishes Zarah Fairn in style and calls out Amanda Nunes for title fight

Felicia Spencer

Canadian fighter Felicia Spencer made quick work of her opponent Zarah Fairn in the co-headliner of UFC Fight Night Norfolk. Spencer wiped the floor with Fairn, unleashing a barrage of huge crosses and elbows until the referee decided to step in and save Fairn from suffering serious damage in the fourth minute of the first round itself.

Spencer, who is now 2-1 in the UFC did her best on the night to catch the fancy of the reigning UFC women's featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. Speaking in the post-fight press conference, Spencer said that this was her game plan all along - to pressurize Fairn from the get-go.

“I wanted to show a different side of me, a little more violent. I really wanted to stay heavy and relentless so she didn’t have a moment to breathe.”

During the fight, Spencer, who is best known for her ground game was seen trading shots with Fairn early on in the first round but when she saw an opportunity to take the fight to the mat, she pounced on it, managing to secure a mount on Fairn and dropped bombs on her until the referee had seen enough.

Spencer believes that this win is enough to make her the next challenger to Nunes' much coveted title.

“I think it puts me in a perfect spot.”

Nunes is rumored to defend her featherweight title at UFC 250 in Brazil.