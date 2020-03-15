UFC Fight Night 170: Demian Maia in co-main event, calls out former champion post fight

Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns just took over the mantle from legendary fighter Demian Maia in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night Brasilia, something that three current or former UFC welterweight champions tried but failed to do.

All it took was a left hand that connected flush for Burns to floor the veteran Maia in the first round of the fight and then to pounce on the fallen fighter to lay some vicious ground and pound before the referee stepped in. This was the 33-year-old Brazilian's fifth victory on the trot and his third at welterweight.

After the fight, a visibly overwhelmed Burns revealed how much he admires the future Hall of Famer.

“I’ve been following this guy through his whole career. I think he’ll be a Hall of Famer. I have so much respect. I’m very emotional right now.”

Maia, who got finished for the first time in the UFC welterweight division has time and again proven to be a tough nut to crack, having gone the distance against the very best in the game, such as reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, former champion Tyron Woodley; therefore Burns will be proud to have achieved the great feat.

Now that he got his hand raised in Brasilia, Burns wants some 'chaos' in his life, as he called out Colby Covington during the post-fight interview.

“Colby Covington. you gonna see me. I’m gonna beat you up.”