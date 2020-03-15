UFC Fight Night 170: Francisco Trinaldo lights up John Makdessi en route to unanimous decision victory in Brasilia

Fransisco Trinaldo

It must have been an unfamiliar hometown fight for UFC lightweight, Francisco Trinaldo who didn’t get rousing applause from his beloved crowd when he stepped inside the Octagon to face veteran fighter John Makdessi in the first fight of the main card at UFC Fight Night from Brasilia on Saturday, but it was business as usual as he put up a show for fans catching the event on their television screens.

Trinaldo stepped on the gas from the get-go, landing some hard shots on Makdessi who kept circling him, trying to stay out of the striking range of the dangerous Brazilian striker. While he didn't get the knockout he was craving badly ahead of the fight, Trinaldo's impressive striking was on display throughout the three-round fight which he later won via unanimous decision with judges scoring it 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 in favor of the Brazilian.

In the post-fight interview, Trinaldo said that he loves to fight and expressed his disappointment at the fact that his opponents run away from him inside the Octagon.

“It’s amazing to fight here even if there’s no crowd. All my opponents have been running away from me for some reason.”

While Makdessi remained unwilling to engage, Trinaldo kept pursuing him and landing shots at every opportunity he got, notching up the 25th win of his professional MMA career.