UFC Fight Night 170: Huge 3rd round submission victory in main event

Charles Oliveira defeated Kevin Lee via submission in the main event of UFC Brasilia - extending his winning (and finishing) streak to seven in a row.

Charles Oliveira started on the aggressive, pushing Kevin Lee backward while trying to use some flashy offense. A switch-kick connected but soon after, Lee took him down. Kevin Lee made himself vulnerable for a heel hook and he scrambled well, defending submission attempts.

Lee took side control and transitioned into the mount, with Oliveira constantly chasing the heel hook. Lee made himself vulnerable to the triangle, but he soon let go. after a good scramble. Lee put himself in a position to land three solid shots to the head and a few light elbows before the first round ended.

The second round started with an exchange on the feet and Lee landed a solid shot. The Brazilian countered and landed a couple of good right-hand shots himself. He got an uppercut on Lee, who started pushing forward. Oliveira ate a right before countering and landing himself.

Lee seemingly went for a desperation takedown and nearly got an armbar against him but Lee defended brilliantly. Oliveira was unable to defend an immediate takedown attempt that followed. Oliveira landed a few shots but nothing hard enough to rock Lee.

The third round started with Lee going aggressive on the feet, with the Mo-Town Phenom throwing haymakers. He went for the takedown and Oliveira trapped him into a guillotine. He had it locked and Lee tapped almost instantly.

Lee took his back immediately after, claiming he didn't tap. The referee had to reason with him and tell him that he needed to see the replay - which showed a clear tap from Lee.