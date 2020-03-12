UFC Fight Night 170: Lee vs Oliveira - Matches, start time, live streaming info, TV channel, how, when and where in the US, UK & India
UFC is heading to Brazil yet again this weekend, as there are some top fights between some of the best UFC fighters in the company. The Lightweight Division will be headlining the event as Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira are set to face each other in what is sure to be quite the main event.
On the other side of things, the co-main event will feature the UFC legend Demian Maia as he faces Gilbert Burns. Renato Moicano will also be taking part in the event.
With this being the case, read on to know what else is waiting for us at the event, as well as where and when you can watch UFC Fight Night 170.
UFC Fight Night 170: Location, Date, and Start Time
Location: Giansio Nilson Nelson, Brasilia, Brazil.
Date: 14th March 2020 (US), 15th March 2020 (UK), 15th March 2020 (India)
Start Time: Main Card - 8:00 PM EST, 12:00 AM GMT, 5:30 AM IST
Preliminary Card - 8:00 PM EST, 9:00 PM GMT, 2:30 AM IST
UFC Fight Night 170 Fight Card
Main Card
Lightweight Fight: Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira
Welterweight Fight: Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns
Lightweight Fight: Renato Moicano vs. Damir Hadzovic
Light Heavyweight Fight: Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov
Lightweight Fight: Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi
Preliminary Card
Flyweight Fight: Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno
Women's Strawweight Fight: Randa Markos vs. Amanda Ribas
Welterweight Fight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Alexey Kunchenko
Bantamweight Fight: Rani Yahya vs. Enrique Barzola
Women's Flyweight Fight: Maryna Moroz vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
Flyweight Fight: Gustavo da Silva vs. David Dvořák
Women's Bantamweight Fight: Veronica Macedo vs. Bea Malecki
How to watch UFC Fight Night 170 in the US and UK?
In the United States, UFC Fight Night 170 can be watched live on ESPN+ for both the main card and the preliminary card.
In the United Kingdom, UFC Fight Night 170 can be watched live on BT Sport 2.
How, when and where to watch UFC Fight Night 170 in India?
In India, UFC Fight Night 170 can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD at 5:30 AM live.Published 12 Mar 2020, 16:20 IST