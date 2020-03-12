UFC Fight Night 170: Lee vs Oliveira - Matches, start time, live streaming info, TV channel, how, when and where in the US, UK & India

UFC Fight Night 170

UFC is heading to Brazil yet again this weekend, as there are some top fights between some of the best UFC fighters in the company. The Lightweight Division will be headlining the event as Kevin Lee and Charles Oliveira are set to face each other in what is sure to be quite the main event.

On the other side of things, the co-main event will feature the UFC legend Demian Maia as he faces Gilbert Burns. Renato Moicano will also be taking part in the event.

With this being the case, read on to know what else is waiting for us at the event, as well as where and when you can watch UFC Fight Night 170.

UFC Fight Night 170: Location, Date, and Start Time

Location: Giansio Nilson Nelson, Brasilia, Brazil.

Date: 14th March 2020 (US), 15th March 2020 (UK), 15th March 2020 (India)

Start Time: Main Card - 8:00 PM EST, 12:00 AM GMT, 5:30 AM IST

Preliminary Card - 8:00 PM EST, 9:00 PM GMT, 2:30 AM IST

UFC Fight Night 170 Fight Card

Main Card

Lightweight Fight: Kevin Lee vs. Charles Oliveira

Welterweight Fight: Demian Maia vs. Gilbert Burns

Lightweight Fight: Renato Moicano vs. Damir Hadzovic

Light Heavyweight Fight: Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov

Lightweight Fight: Francisco Trinaldo vs. John Makdessi

Preliminary Card

Flyweight Fight: Jussier Formiga vs. Brandon Moreno

Women's Strawweight Fight: Randa Markos vs. Amanda Ribas

Welterweight Fight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Alexey Kunchenko

Bantamweight Fight: Rani Yahya vs. Enrique Barzola

Women's Flyweight Fight: Maryna Moroz vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Flyweight Fight: Gustavo da Silva vs. David Dvořák

Women's Bantamweight Fight: Veronica Macedo vs. Bea Malecki

How to watch UFC Fight Night 170 in the US and UK?

In the United States, UFC Fight Night 170 can be watched live on ESPN+ for both the main card and the preliminary card.

In the United Kingdom, UFC Fight Night 170 can be watched live on BT Sport 2.

How, when and where to watch UFC Fight Night 170 in India?

In India, UFC Fight Night 170 can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD at 5:30 AM live.