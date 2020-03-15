UFC Fight Night 170: Renato Moicano calls out top Lightweight after incredible submission win

Renato Moicano was welcomed to Lightweight by Damir Hadžović in his hometown of Brasilia. The #7 ranked Featherweight made quick work of Hadžović, getting his back and submitting him with a rear-naked choke within 44 seconds of the first round in UFC Brasilia.

It was a big victory for Moicano, who stood up and started screaming at Hadžović and seemingly wanted to go for more. There was a bit of confusion as to what happened since Moicano was the one that instigated the incident.

Luckily, he was separated and when asked by Michael Bisping, he explained that the emotions of the moment got the better of him. He wasn't happy about the fact that his hometown crowd was there and he had an extra chip on his shoulder as his wife recently gave birth.

An interaction between Moicano and Hadžović was seen before the former's hand was raised and by then, the Brazilian had calmed down. He told Hadžović that he just 'wanted to fight', to which Hadžović hilariously replied: "You shouldn't have submitted me so soon then".

He dedicated the win to his wife and child and post-fight, indicated that he wants to stay at Lightweight. As for who he called out, it was the #7 ranked Paul Felder.

The Irish Dragon Paul Felder just had a fight of the year candidate against Dan Hooker at Auckland and has withdrawn claims of possible retirement. If Felder accepts the challenge, then it'll be the #7 Featherweight vs the #7 Lightweight.