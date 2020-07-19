UFC Fight Night 172 Results: New Champion crowned in a dominant performance, former title challenger loses in less than 90 seconds

UFC's second Fight Night on Fight Island is officially in the books and it was a card filled with incredible finishes. A new UFC Flyweight Champion was crowned, a new contender emerged, and more! Here's what went down in UFC Fight Island!

#5 Alexandre Pantoja vs Askar Askarov open the main card on UFC Fight Island

Respect.

Round 1: The Brazilian Alexandre Pantoja started the fight in the most explosive way possible, attempting two different submissions within a minute. He was in control of most of the round and displayed his high-level jiu-jitsu to take his back. He wasn't able to finish, but he seemed to win the round, but his corner thought otherwise.

Round 2: The second round was more favorable to Askarov. He was the one pushing the pace and utilizing his wrestling to land a couple of solid takedowns. He tried to pass Pantoja's guard but the Brazilian's patience and high-level prevented him from getting a finish.

The round was likely Askarov's, but the last 30 seconds saw Pantoja successfully scramble saw him take his back. But it wasn't enough.

Round 3: Pantoja got a knockdown within a minute of the final round. He flopped onto him but Askarov managed to get back up with relative ease. Pantoja was gassing out but pushing forward. Askarov managed to land a couple of clean shots and then another, but Pantoja continued to march forward.

The final two minutes saw them exchange shots and it seemed even. Askarov seemed to be the fresher fighter but he ate a clean right to end the fight. The Dagestani impressed in his UFC Fight Island outing.

Askar Askarov def. Alexandre Pantoja by unanimous decision

#4 Ariane Lipski vs Luana Carolina

An incredible finish

Round 1: Ariane Lipski knocked down Luana Carolina with a body shot. Ariane Lipski was then in a precarious position but she secured a kneebar within the first round to get the submission.

The fight ended with Carolina screaming in agony. Not a good night on UFC Fight Island for her.

Ariane Lipski def. Luana Carolina by submission (kneebar)