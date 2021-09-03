UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till: What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (September 4, 2021)?

The UFC will return to the Apex facility this weekend with a crucial middleweight contender fight at the top of the card.

185-pound contenders Derek Brunson and Darren Till will lock horns in the main event of UFC Vegas 36 on Saturday, September 4. The co-main event will feature a heavyweight clash between Tom Aspinall and Serghei Spivac.

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till - Timings

Here are the timings for UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

USA

The UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till prelims will begin in the US at 1:30 pm ET/ 10:30 am PT. The main card will follow at 4 pm ET/ 1 pm PT on Saturday, September 4.

United Kingdom

The UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till prelims will begin in the United Kingdom at 6:30 pm BST. The main card will get underway at 9 pm BST on Saturday, September 4.

India

The UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till prelims will kick off for the Indian audience at 11pm IST on Saturday, September 4. Due to the time difference between India and the United States, it will be Sunday, September 5, in India before the UFC Vegas 36 main card starts. The main card will commence at 1:30 am IST on Sunday, September 5.

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till - Full Card

Here are all the fights set to go down at Saturday night's UFC Vegas 36 event.

Main Card

Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till (middleweight) - Main Event

Tom Aspinall vs. Serghei Spivac (heavyweight) - Co-main Event

Alex Morono vs. David Zawada (welterweight)

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (light heavyweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs. Luigi Vendramini (lightweight)

Preliminary Card

Molly McCann vs. Ji Yeon Kim (women's flyweight)

Jack Shore vs. Luidvik Sholinian (bantamweight)

Julian Erosa vs. Charles Jourdain (150-pound catchweight)

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (middleweight)

Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcelo Rojo (bantamweight)

