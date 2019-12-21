UFC Fight Night Busan: Alexandre Pantoja stops Matthew Schnell's winning streak with vicious KO

The Cannibal

Brazilian fighter Alexandre 'The Cannibal' Pantoja brought a halt to Matthew Schnell’s spectacular four-fight winning streak inside the Octagon with a splendid combination of punches towards the end of the first round, knocking out Schnell in a flyweight bout on the undercard of UFC Busan on Saturday.

Pantoja bounced back from a defeat at the hands of flyweight contender and fellow Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 240 earlier this year and took his tally of KOs to eight. His counterpart Schnell saw his four-fight winning streak come to a screeching halt as he was knocked out by a beautiful combination.

The fighters went for the kill right from the get-go, throwing haymakers at each other, even managing to connect with a few. Even though Schnell caught Pantoja off-guard a few times and landed some shots on him, The Cannibal showed no fear and marched towards his opponent, inflicting maximum damage.

Towards the end of the round, Pantoja connected with some hard shots that saw Schnell go crashing down on the mat. Cannibal immediately pounced on his fallen opponent and landed a couple of nasty blows as the referee stepped in to call an end to the exhilarating contest.

