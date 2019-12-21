UFC Fight Night Busan: Charles Jourdain upsets Choi Do Hoo with second-round knockout

Soumik Datta

Dec 21, 2019

Charles Jourdain picked a vital win in Busan

At tonight's UFC Fight Night 165, Charles Jourdain marked his return to the Octagon in a stunning manner, as the Canadian fighter finished off Busan's very own Choi Do Hoo in-front of his home crowd in South Korea.

Do Hoo, who came into this fight on the back of a loss to Jeremy Stephens via second-round TKO finish, suffered the same fate once again as he was knocked out by 'Air' in round #2 of their Featherweight bout.

Charles Jourdain's UFC debut

Prior to tonight's win over Choi Do Hoo, Charles Jourdain competed in just one professional fight under the UFC banner when he made his promotional debut on 18th May, 2019 at UFC Fight Night 152.

For his first fight in the promotion, Jourdain faced Desmond Green and ended up losing the bout to the latter, having initially taken the fight on very short notice. However, the Canadian fighter has now finally secured his first win in the UFC, courtesy of his remarakable KO in South Korea.

Jourdain finishes off Choi Do Hoo

Coming into tonight's fight against Charles 'Air' Jourdain, South Korea's very own Choi Do Hoo suffered two back-to-back losses against Cub Swanson and Jeremy Stephens, respectively.

However, 'The Korean Superboy' was determined to make an impression in-front of his hometown crowd in Busan and in the early stages of the fight, things did look pretty promising for Doo Hoo as he dominated the early bits of the contest.

Jourdain, however, made a remarkable comeback at the end of round #1 and continued his dominance heading into the second round. 'Air' eventually caught 'Superboy' in the second round and finished him off to secure an impressive KO win.

What's next for Charles Jourdain?

Following his win over Choi Do Hoo, 'Air' Jourdain decided to call out Cub Swanson and challenged the latter to a fight whenever he is fully healed and ready to go. Jourdain also demanded 50K as bonus so he could move out of his parents' basement.

Charles Jourdain asks for a $50,000 bonus so that he can move out of his parents' basement.



Seems like a fair request. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 21, 2019