UFC Fight Night Busan: 'The Korean Zombie' finishes Frankie Edgar in first round, calls out featherweight champion

Dec 21, 2019



The Korean Zombie

Frankie Edgar may have shown immense bravery by stepping in on short notice ahead of his bantamweight fight against Cory Sandhagen to face 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung at the main event of UFC Busan but ultimately, it didn't fetch him anything but the quickest loss of his career.

The local favorite Jung, fighting in front of his hometown crowd finished Edgar emphatically in the first round of the main event. The Korean Zombie was far superior to the veteran Edgar with his striking and it was evident in the way the former knocked Edgar down with a brilliant combination. Jung was relentless in his beat-down of Edgar and knocked him down once again and hit him with some bombs until the referee had to step in.

2019 has been more than kind to Jung as he picked up his second win on the trot this year. In the post-fight interview, 'The Korean Zombie' revealed that he wants a crack at Alexander Volkanovski's UFC Featherweight title next.

“I want Volkanovski.”

As for Edgar, this may well be the last time he fought at featherweight considering he is cutting down to bantamweight for his next fight. He said that he would love to have a crack at the featherweight title if he managed to beat Jung but unfortunately, those plans have gone down the drain.