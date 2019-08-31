UFC Fight Night: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos talks about finishing his opponents, fighting in China and more (Exclusive)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos is all set to challenge Li Jingliang at UFC Shenzhen.

Before the 7-fight winning streak holding fighter entered the Octagon at UFC Fight Night 157, I had the chance to talk to him.

Q. What does it feel like being on such a hot winning streak in the UFC?

EZS: I know the streak is good, but I am working really hard to make it better. I know the division is tough, so I know that I need to keep on working really hard to make it better every time. You really need to do something special to get the spotlight at Welterweight and that's what I'm trying to do!

Q. You have finished all three of your last opponents quickly. Are you looking to finish your opponents quickly and not waiting for decisions?

EZS: It's actually a consequence of the work we're putting on during the camp and throughout the year. Before it was mostly decisions, but now, although the level of opponents is the same as what I was having before, I am getting finishes. This is more proof that the work I am putting in it's good and it's consistent and it's showing in the cage, in the Octagon.

Q. What has the training been like?

EZS: Camp was just usual back home in Curitiba! I had some really good people working with me -- Coach Cristiano Marcello, Marcelo Zulu, Felipe Silva, he was a UFC fighter too, not too long ago. We have a very strong team behind me. We are just adjusting to the strategy side, we know what we are going to face in there. The camp was focused to the opponent. We are expecting a very good result.

Q. Fighting your opponent in front of his homecrowd of China, what do you make of the fight before heading into it?

EZS: Growing up one of the things that got a lot of attention from me in Martial Arts were Chinese Kung Fu movies, like Bruce Lee! Having a chance to compete here in China, a country which has such a huge cultural Martial Arts scene is really important, believe me. It is a highlight of my career, to have the chance to compete here against a fantastic opponent like Li Jingliang!

Q. What are some of your hobbies, what do you like to do in your free time?

EZS: If I have any free time I like to spend it with my family. My father still has a farm back home and whenever I can I go with him and help him with the farmwork. Aside from that, I have a lot of childhood friends. Anytime I have the chance I like to play Capoeira with them.

