UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez - What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (November 13, 2021)?

After trips to Abu Dhabi and New York for two memorable events, the UFC returns to the Apex in Las Vegas once again.

The home ground of MMA's biggest promotion is set to witness an explosive featherweight main event this Saturday, November 13. Max Holloway will face the returning Yair Rodriguez in the UFC Vegas 42 headliner.

Between being honored with the 2021 Forrest Griffin Community Award and calling out Conor McGregor for a rematch, 'Blessed' had quite the fight week heading into this weekend's card.

Heavyweights Ben Rothwell and Marcos Rogerio de Lima are set to feature in the co-main event of the night.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez - Timings

Here's the UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez timings for the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez prelims will begin at 1 PM ET/ 10 AM PT in the United States, followed by the main card at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT on Saturday, November 13.

United Kingdom

The prelims will begin at 6 PM GMT in the United Kingdom, followed by the main card at 9 PM GMT on Saturday, November 13.

India

The UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez prelims will start at 11:30 PM IST on Saturday, November 13 in India. Due to the significant time difference between India and the United States, it will be Sunday, November 14, before the Indian audience can start watching the main card. It will get underway at 2:30 AM IST early Sunday morning.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez - Full Card

Here are all the fighters competing on the UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez card this weekend.

Main Card

Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez (featherweight) - Main Event

Ben Rothwell vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (heavyweight) - Co-main Event

Felicia Spencer vs. Leah Letson (women's featherweight)

Song Yadong vs. Julio Arce (bantamweight)

Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams (welterweight)

Preliminary Card

Thiago Moses vs. Joel Alvarez (lightweight)

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Andrea Lee (women's flyweight)

Sean Woodson vs. Collin Anglin (featherweight)

Cortney Casey vs. Liana Jojua (women's flyweight)

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Alves (lightweight)

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Da Un Jung (light heavyweight)

Watch Dana White's preview of UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez below:

danawhite @danawhite



vs @PanteraUFC is LIVE SATURDAY at 4pm ET on #UFCVegas42 If you don't know, now you know. @BlessedMMA vs @PanteraUFC is LIVE SATURDAY at 4pm ET on @ESPNPlus If you don't know, now you know.@BlessedMMA vs @PanteraUFC is LIVE SATURDAY at 4pm ET on @ESPNPlus! #UFCVegas42 https://t.co/PItMOWTgSj

