UFC Fight Night 111: Holly Holm vs Bethe Correia, Full Results

Complete results for UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Correia, that went down at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on June 17th.

Holly Holm made a huge statement in her win at UFC Singapore.

UFC Fight Night Singapore truly proved to be a diamond in the rough, with every fighter on the prelims as well as the main card leaving it all inside the Octagon.

Despite starting the fight to a steadily rising crescendo of boos, UFC Singapore’s headliners Holly Holm and Bethe Correia put on a surprisingly educative performance, that saw The Preacher’s Daughter obliterate the Pitbull via a beautiful kick-turned-head kick, that finished Correia much like the infamous ‘head kick heard around the world’ that Holm landed on Ronda Rousey back in 2015.

The co-main event saw Andrei Arlovski survive a brutal barrage of ground-and-pound and almost finish his Polish opponent on the feet toward the end of the first round; only for the young gun to display the heart of a lion and fight back in the highly entertaining battle of wills.

Furthermore, former Lightweight Champion Rafael Dos Anjos made a statement by dominating Welterweight Tarec Saffiedine in the bout that opened the main card. Elsewhere, Colby Covington put the 170-pound division on notice by out-grappling and out-striking fan-favorite Dong Hyun Kim.

Additionally, the prelims also featured several noteworthy performances. Below are the complete results for UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Correia:

#1 Holly Holm vs Bethe Correia

Holm dismantled Correia in Singapore

Holly Holm started off cautious, as is customary of most of her fights – be it MMA or her performances during her boxing days. On the other hand, Correia, surprisingly maintained decent posture as well as displayed good footwork and ring awareness throughout the main event matchup, right until she got clocked by the HH head kick from hell.

Correia got a nice clinch on Holm during their tentative exchanges however the round ended and both fighters were separated. This is something Holm’s going to have to work on when up against a more seasoned grappler such as Amanda Nunes, Cat Zingano or Julianna Pena.

The crowd weren’t pleased by Holm and Correia’s initial inactivity. They booed and booed, until lo and behold, Holm pulls off one of the most brutal knockouts in WMMA history.

The Preacher’s Daughter reigns supreme.

Holly Holm def. Bethe Correia via KO (head kick and punch) (Round 3, 1:09)