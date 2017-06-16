UFC Fight Night 111: Holly Holm vs Bethe Correia, Preview and Predictions

Preview and predictions for Holly Holm vs Bethe Correia in Singapore at UFC Fight Night 111, and the rest of the card.

Holly Holm faces Bethe Correia in the main event in Singapore

The UFC puts up shop at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on June 17th with a Fight Night card headlined by former UFC Bantamweight Champion and recent UFC Featherweight title challenger, Holly Holm, taking on former UFC Bantamweight title challenger, Bethe Correia.

Elsewhere on the main card, Heavyweight legend Andrei Arlovski takes on Polish Heavyweight standout Marcin Tybura.

Furthermore, UFC Welterweight veteran Dong Hyun Kim does battle with rising star Colby Covington. Besides, the main card featuring the aforementioned matchups is set to commence with former UFC Lightweight Champion Rafael Dos Anjos, who moves to an upper weight class and intends to test the waters at 170 pounds against Welterweight mainstay Tarec Saffiedine.

Additionally, the prelims will be capped off with a bout featuring MMA legend Takanori Gomi who’ll face Jon Tuck. It’s intriguing to note that although the rest of the Preliminary card for this event does not boast the same star power that we have come to expect of UFC’s hard-hitting Fight Night cards – that, oddly enough, have proven to be much entertaining than most of the PPVs this year – UFC Fight Night 111 will feature matchups with a few no-name fighters that have the potential to be scrappy and fun.

So without further ado here are our predictions and preview for UFC Fight Night:

#1 Holly Holm vs Bethe Correia

When it’s all said and done, Holly Holm will most definitely go down as one of the greatest to ever lace up the gloves – both in boxing and MMA.

Nevertheless, when we talk about the here-and-now, Holm’s career is in a relatively bad spot, especially given the fact that she was being heralded by many as the Women’s MMA GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) following her victory over Ronda Rousey and is now on a horrible losing streak.

On the other hand, Correia is… well, Correia.

On paper, this should be a wash for Holm. In my opinion, if Holm steps on the gas right from the get-go, she has the potential to obliterate Correia.

Nevertheless, the Preacher’s Daughter will start this bout cautious, as she always does, measuring the distance with her jab and throwing a ton of feints. Eventually, the former boxing world champion will find her rhythm and dictate the pace of the fight, irrespective of the trademark Correia flurries, wherein the Brazilian comes charging in with no regard for her own defence.

Holm will piece Bethe up and score an eventual TKO or maybe, just maybe, score a clean KO win similar to her iconic performance against Rousey.

Prediction: Holly Holm def. Bethe Correia via TKO.